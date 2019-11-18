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Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

TAPH805BK/10

Control the silence

Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip

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Over-ear wireless active noise canceling headphone

Control the silence

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.

Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary