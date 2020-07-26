2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAR8805/98
More to love
Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
with wireless phone charger
This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.
A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.