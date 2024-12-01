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2 year warranty

All series

  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are
  • Hear your music clearly wherever you are

Wireless speaker

TAS1509BK/00

Hear your music clearly wherever you are

Take your music wherever you go with this great Bluetooth speaker. A passive radiator delivers punchy bass, while an IPX7 rating means the speaker can be submerged for 30 minutes without any issues. Take hands-free calls wherever you are.

See all benefits

Hear your music clearly wherever you are

  • Passive radiator. Punchy bass

  • Pair two speakers for stereo sound

  • 5W RMS output power

  • IPX7 waterproof

Passive radiator for punchy bass

Passive radiator for punchy bass

This brilliant little speaker delivers amazingly rich and punchy bass. Take your music with you and hear it clearly in the garden, on a walk or at the beach. Perfect for taking with you, whatever your plans are.

Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound

In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. Hear your music the way it was meant to be heard. Even when you're out and about, you won't miss a beat or a word.

IPX7 waterproof

IPX7 waterproof

This brilliant little speaker is ready for anything. Whether you're caught in the rain, working up a sweat or even jumping off a boat, an IPX7 waterproof rating means that the speaker can be submerged for up to 30 minutes with no problems.

Technical Specifications

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