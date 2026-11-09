2 year warranty
2 year warranty
New
TAX100LS/00
Sound on. Lights on.
Relaxing, gaming, hosting friends, partying. This portable Bluetooth® speaker has two ways to set the mood. Use it as an all-in-one speaker with lights, or as a standalone light stick. The 360° light show follows the music wherever it comes from.
Light stick with speaker
360° beat-synced light show
Bluetooth® 6.0, Auracast™
Lightweight, splashproof
If you play music through this 10 W Bluetooth® speaker, its LED light show will follow the beats. A full-range driver keeps the audio crisp and clear, while Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound.
Pair two light-stick speakers for richer stereo sound. Add more to create a synchronised light show that fills your space with sound, colour and movement.
You can control music playback and the intensity of the light show with our companion app. From a relaxing ambient glow to a full-on party atmosphere, simply switch lighting modes in the app to adjust the speed and brightness of the lights, or change the colours.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
Music playback time depends on the volume level and audio content.
The IPX4 rating means the speaker is protected against splashes of water from any direction.