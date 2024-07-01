2 year warranty
2 year warranty
TAX4209/73
Experience the beat
This powerful Bluetooth party speaker will kick your celebrations up a notch! Big sound, DBB bass boost and 10 RGB light modes create the right atmosphere. You can plug a guitar and mic in and the speaker’s handle makes it easy to move.
10 RGB party light effects
Microphone and guitar inputs
DBB bass booster
This big, powerful Bluetooth party speaker is the perfect way to celebrate. Press the DBB button to switch between your different bass presets and activate a Dynamic Bass Boost to give your tunes the rumbling bass they deserve.
Turn your home into your new favorite club with two light rings in the front of the speaker. 10 RGB light modes let you add proper atmosphere to the party and create any mood that you like. However you like to party, this speaker has got you covered.
Mic and guitar inputs let you take center stage. Sing along with your favorites or try and get the solo right! Guitar and mic have their own volume controls. You can add echo effects to your voices and even record yourselves.