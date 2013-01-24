Home
Philips Fidelio

X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

    Philips Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

X3/00

Like a concert hall for your ears

From the singer's breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on.

      Designed for audiophiles

      • Wide, natural soundstage
      • Feather-light comfort
      • Leather/metal premium finish
      • Detachable 3 m cable
      Engineered for exceptional performance

      Engineered for exceptional performance

      The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.

      Feel the passion. Premium design

      Feel the passion. Premium design

      These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.

      Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

      Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

      The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.

      The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

      The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

      The 50 mm acoustic drivers boast diaphragms composed of multiple polymer layers, and filled with damping gel. The flexibility and smoothness of each diaphragm delivers perfectly balanced sound. The bass is impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies are exquisitely detailed.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, these Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you’ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that’s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs—for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

      Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

      Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

      The clean, elegant design of these premium over-ear headphones beautifully updates their predecessor-the legendary Fidelio X2. The dark satin finish of the metal frame seems to float over the durable, black Kvadrat fabric that covers the ear cups.

      Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

      Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

      The black Muirhead Scottish leather that covers the outer and inner headband is sustainably and ethically sourced. Beautifully soft and textured, this high-performance leather lends a sophisticated touch to the headphones.

      Authentic sound from any source

      Immerse in your favorite albums—however you like to listen. The included cable boasts a 6.3–3.5 mm jack adapter, so you can listen on your smart device as well as your home setup.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3 mm adapter
        Cable management
        Cable clip

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        detachable Oxygen free cable (3m)

      • Sound

        Distortion
        <0.1% THD
        Diaphragm
        LMC
        Speaker diameter
        50 mm
        Sensitivity
        98 dB @ 1mW
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Impedance
        30 Ohm
        Frequency response
        5 - 40 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Type
        dynamic

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10278 1
        Depth
        12.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.35  kg
        Height
        31  cm
        Nett weight
        0.435  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Tare weight
        0.915  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        11  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Weight
        0.38  kg
        Width
        19  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10278 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Gross weight
        3.18  kg
        Height
        31  cm
        Length
        26.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.87  kg
        Tare weight
        2.31  kg
        Width
        25.5  cm

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20130 9

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

