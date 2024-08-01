There is coffee powder under the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine

2 year warranty
2 year warranty
If you find coffee powder under or inside the brew group of your Philips Espresso Machine, please see below for the solutions and for our instructional video.
The information on this page applies to the following models: EP5547/90, EP4446/70, EP3347/90. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use a different filter in my Philips Espresso Machine?
How to descale my Philips Espresso Machine
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
How to adjust the drink volume of my Philips Espresso Machine
How to clean and maintain my Philips Espresso Machine
How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine