Most of our Philips/Saeco espresso machines have a switch you can turn ON and OFF. It is located on the back of the machine. Ensure that this switch is set to ON when you want to use it.
If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not turning on, please find below causes and solutions on how you can fix this yourself.
Make sure that the power cord is inserted properly into the machine and into a live power outlet. If this is still not working, try another power outlet.
If you are still having issues with your espresso machine, please contact us for further assistance.