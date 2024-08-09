My Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

2 year warranty
2 year warranty
To learn what the error codes of your Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner mean, check out the sections below.
E1 error
An E1 error means that your appliance is malfunctioning. Please remove the battery (see image), wait 10 seconds, and then put the battery back. If this does not work, please take the appliance to a Philips service center, or contact us for further assistance via www.philips.com/support.
E2 error
An E2 error means that your appliance is operated below the functioning temperature. Please take the appliance to a warmer room. Do not store, charge, or use the appliance at a temperature below 5 °C or above 40 °C.
E3 error
An E3 error means that your appliance is operated above the functioning temperature. Please take the appliance to a colder room. Do not store, charge, or use the appliance at a temperature below 5 °C or above 40 °C.
E5 error
An E5 error means that your battery is damaged. Please take the appliance to a Philips service center or contact us for further assistance via http://www.philips.com/support.
E9 error
An E9 error means that the nozzle is operated above the functioning temperature. Please switch off the appliance and wait 15 minutes. Then check if the upper housing of the nozzle is still warm. If the nozzle is still warm, wait longer for the nozzle to cool down. Once the nozzle has cooled down, try switching the appliance back on.
i4 error
An i4 error means that the nozzle is clogged. Please make sure the appliance is switched off. Clean the nozzle by following the steps in the user manual. After this please check the tube by removing it from the main appliance. Remove the object in the nozzle or tube and restart the appliance.
i5 error
An i5 error means that an external object is stuck in the airflow passage. Make sure the appliance is switched off. Clean the nozzle by following the steps in the user manual and check the tube by removing the tube from the main appliance. Remove the object in the nozzle or tube and restart the appliance.
i6 error
An i6 error means the adapter is not removed. Remove the adapter before operating the appliance.
i7 error
An i7 error means a wrong adapter is used. Only use the original adapter to charge the appliance.
i8 error
If you receive an i8 error code on your device, it indicates that the filter is polluted. To resolve this issue, you should clean the filter by following the instructions provided in the user manual (images 9-16) or by watching the video below
In case you keep receiving the i8 message even after cleaning the filter, we recommend replacing the filter. It is advisable to replace the filter every six months for optimal performance.
If you continue to receive the i8 code after cleaning the filter, you can try the following solutions:
E1 error (or 13)
An E1 error (it might look like 13 if you look at the display upside down) indicates that the Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has been used, stored, or charged at a temperature below 5 °C or above 40°C. Please disconnect your vacuum cleaner from the charger and take it to a room with temperatures between 5°C and 40°C (41 - 104 degrees Fahrenheit). Allow some minutes for the appliance to align its temperature to the room and try using it again. If the error code persists, please contact us for further assistance via http://www.philips.com/support.
E4 error (or h3)
An E4 error (it might look like h3 if you look at the display upside down) means that the roller brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max is blocked.
To solve this, please switch off your appliance, check the roller brush, and remove any obstructions such as hair, fluff, dirt, or dust. You can do this by following these steps:
The information on this page applies to the following models: XC8043/61.
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Contacting Philips
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