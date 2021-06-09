Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

HIMSS21 Europe
HIMSS 2021 banner

Philips at HIMSS21 & Health 2.0

European Health Conference

7 - 9 June 2021 | Digital Event

You have a vision to move Informatics forward. Learn how we can help bring that vision to life with solutions that unite data, images and specialties to realize the ultimate promise of care. Join our keynote and expert sessions to see how we can work together.
Sign up to get latest informatics news

Illuminating your path to the future of Informatics

Philips welcomes you to HIMSS21 & Health 2.0. Healthcare's technology leaders are making strides toward digitalization but, new approaches are needed to realize the full potential of truly integrated informatics.

Learn how we can help empower collaboration and partnership at defining moments in each patient journey.
HIMSS 2021 informatics video thumbnail

Key event

Shez Partovi MD, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer Royal Philips

Keynote: Widening our perspective on Digital Maturity

Monday 7 June | 16:20 – 17:00 CET

Speakers:

Shez Partovi, MD | Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Philips

Amy Trainor | VP Clinical Systems Ochsner Health Group

Ronan O’Connor | VP Analytics International

Anne Snowdon, MD | Director of Clinical Research HIMSS Analytics
View program and register

Transforming healthcare together

We work in collaboration with our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.
Discover more
Illuminate a clear path to precision care video thumbnail
Jan Kimpen
This year’s report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future. It uncovers their experiences, priorities, and aspirations. And while acknowledging the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the findings reveal a sense of optimism, resilience, and hope for a brighter future.”

Jan Kimpen

Chief Medical Officer, Philips

Future Health Index

Shaping the future of health together

The Future Health Index 2021 global report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future.
Read the full report
Connect with us

Connect with us

Request a meeting for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
Request a meeting
Explore solution demos

Explore solution demos

Watch in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.
Watch a demo

What's trending

@PhilipsLiveFrom

Go to Twitter and join the conversation

Our PR Contacts

For HIMSS Europe press inquiries, please contact:
Anna Hogrebe thumbnail

Anna Hogrebe
Philips Global Press Office

anna.hogrebe@philips.com

Twitter: @ahogrebe

Tel.: +1 416 270 6757

 

Stay in touch to find out more about the latest Philips informatics solutions.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
number one icon

Contact details

*
*
*
number two icon

Company details

*
*
*
*
*
*

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand