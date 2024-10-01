Advancing virtual care: benefits of telehealth and telemedicine

Telehealth or telemedicine as a modality holds value for both acute and chronic care management and can help address gaps in today’s healthcare system. For acute care, if the patient is already in the hospital, telehealth can be used for provider-to-provider consultation. A doctor on-site can obtain expert guidance on a patient's case and exchange information in real-time from a specialist doctor in a remote hospital through a technology command center or remote care facility. On the chronic disease side, telehealth can be very effective because it alleviates some of the healthcare burden of addressing both access to care issues and the limited capacity of the hospitals. With telehealth, chronic patient conditions can be monitored from a distance and in the comfort of the patient’s home via sensors. This reduces the need for patients to travel to the hospital for regular checks and often empowers them to take more active control in managing their condition. Some common chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease, hypertension) are incurable for many patients but, with virtual care, healthcare providers can help control the symptoms and potentially increase the quality of life for patients with remote monitoring and management. By monitoring a patient’s routine at home, providers can see when vital sign readings deviate from normal and determine the best course of action from the data algorithms. This is very helpful in the transition of care from hospital to home, especially in the first weeks when the patient may require more frequent check-ins to ensure their recovery stays on track.