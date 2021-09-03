Before resuming therapy on your new or replacement machine, you or your equipment provider must visually inspect the following accessories for evidence of particulate contamination:

Tubing

Mask components (mask, cushions and integrated tubing)

Humidifier tank and seals (if applicable)

If visible particles are evident on any of these components:

discard components and contact your Homecare provider / Durable Medical Equipment provider (DME) for replacement

If there is no evidence of particles on any of these components: