Philips and Masimo. Working together.

The integration of Masimo’s CO₂ module into Philips IntelliVue monitors is the result of an ongoing partnership aimed at creating innovative tools to drive quality patient care. The Masimo Capnography System uses noninvasive Masimo CO₂ patient sensors to capture and transmit carbon dioxide exhaled at the end of each breath. A Masimo CO₂ measurement device acquires signals from Masimo CO₂ airway adapters and tubing. It then sends this critical patient data directly to a single-slot Masimo CO₂ module, so it can be viewed and evaluated on select Philips IntelliVue monitors.