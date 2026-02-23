PIPS supports flexible storage configurations for images generated by SG scanners:
On‑premise storage for local control
Hybrid setups combining local systems with cloud archiving
Cloud-based solutions that support scalable storage, multi-site access, and long-term retention*
*Third party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for (market) availability.