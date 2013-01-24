Search terms
Despite advances in imaging and mapping technologies for Electrophysiology (EP), physicians are still encountering difficult challenges when performing interventions like cryo and RF ablations. The KODEX-EPD system is a new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The open platform design was developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology interventions.
See true anatomy without contact or radiation
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
Optimize quality of care
