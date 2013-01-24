Home
Ingenia 1.5T MR system

Ingenia 1.5T

MR system

Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.

Specifications

Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 KW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 4600 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 27 m²
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
  • ¹, ² Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
  • ³. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ⁴. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller

