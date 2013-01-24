Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
¹, ³ Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller. Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
² Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴ Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
