Xcelera Cardiology Information Management R4.1

Search terms
Xcelera is an integrated multi-modality image management system for cardiovascular information. It improves clinical workflow by providing a single access point for advanced clinical applications, multi-modality images, and reports.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Patient-centric system puts patient data in one place
Integrated information can improve efficiency
Xcelera in the catheterization lab streamlines cath lab workflow
Data analysis tools simplify data gathering
Scalable solution to protect your investment
Xcelera in the echocardiography lab streamlines echo workflow
Tele-cardiology options to keep workflow moving
Xcelera in the electrophysiology lab streamlines EP workflow
Xcelera in nuclear cardiology streamlines nuclear medicine workflow
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand