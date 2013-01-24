By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The exceptional performance level with enhanced ROI is realized by using limited amount of pre-owned components (e.g.magnet)
Extended Serviceability
Extended Serviceability
The extended serviceability period is close to or up to that of a new system
8, 16, or 32 channels
8, 16, or 32 channels to suit your needs
Choose the number of channels to fit your clinical needs and volume of studies. These include 8, 16, or 32 channels.
PowerSave & Compact Siting
PowerSave & Compact Siting for lower cost of ownership
Save on operational energy consumption with PowerSave. Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
Choose your gradients
Choose your gradients for optimum performance
The system is available with new, powerful Pulsar HP gradients. They provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.