The Philips Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition, created after applying the SmartPath to Elition X upgrade, is a special configuration of the Ingenia 3.0T registered product.
The SmartPath to Elition X upgrade will completely renew the Ingenia 3.0T system except for the magnet.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method. The presence of endogenous cellular proteins is used to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, an indicator of tumoral activity. 3D APT can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
Up to 30% faster DWI images²
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper². An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging². SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.²
Up to 60% higher resolution³
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
New territories in neurofunctional MRI
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method. The presence of endogenous cellular proteins is used to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, an indicator of tumoral activity. 3D APT can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method. The presence of endogenous cellular proteins is used to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, an indicator of tumoral activity. 3D APT can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
Up to 30% faster DWI images²
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper². An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging². SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.²
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper². An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging². SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.²
Up to 60% higher resolution³
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
New territories in neurofunctional MRI
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3.
3. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.
4. Compared to Philips SENSE.
5. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
6. Compared to a workstation.
7. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
8. Compared to using a standard mattress.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
