System One BiPAP Auto with Bi-Flex

Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) can mean the difference between compliance and noncompliance for patients struggling to adapt to CPAP therapy. It emulates natural breathing through pressure relief, for an enhanced level of comfort.

Specifications

General system
General system
Pressure range
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3 cm H₂O
Warranty
  • Two years (US only)
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-min increments) min
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 to min EPAP pressure (patient adjustable) and 4 to min EPAP pressure (auto mode) cm H₂O
Diameter
  • 18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
Weight without humidifier
  • 1.36 (3) kg (lbs)
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
  • up to 6 mon
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 VAC and 50/60 Hz
Filters
  • Foam and optional ultra-fine
Device set-up
  • LCD/control wheel/push button
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
  • Compliance VIC, 1-, 7- and 30-day averages
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
  • >1 yr
Compliance meter
  • Breathing detection
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Humidification
  • Integrates with System One 60 Series heated humidifier and System One 60 Series Heated Tube humidifier
Miscellaneous
  • Lighted LEDs

