Cbl 4 lead set Grabber Lead Set

Cbl 4 lead set Grabber IEC OR ECG patient cable set, chest, orange-colored head

Lead Set

4 lead set grabber IEC OR. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manager wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Use with M1665A trunk cable.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12, M3000A, M1001B, M1002B
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1665A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 4
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC
