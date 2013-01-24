XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously-acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.
