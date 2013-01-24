Home
SmartCT Angio Imaging technology

SmartCT Angio

Imaging technology

This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.

  • * SmartCT is not available in the United States. This material can not be distributed in the United States.

