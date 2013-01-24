Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T imaging with the unique design of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI)*. The system is built to address a pressing need to deliver on the clinical expectations of today, and to facilitate the most demanding research programs. The MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It is the system of choice for highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience. Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. What’s more? The MR 7700 promises a great experience for both users and patients through the ease-of-use features of a well-designed clinical 3.0T scanner together with a no compromise workflow. Now scientists and clinicians alike can schedule without conflict.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Excel in neuroscience
Excel in neuroscience
Excel in neuroscience
Excel in neuroscience
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your exams
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Higher diffusion IQ, for all anatomies
Excel in neuroscience
Excel in neuroscience
Excel in neuroscience
Excel in neuroscience
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Innovative imaging solutions and workflow
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your exams
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Protect and enhance your MR investment
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
View product
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
View product
Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. Multi-nuclei (MN) imaging and spectroscopy typically involves a different software version, cumbersome user interface, and a dedicated coil. And scan times tend to be quite long, which can disrupt day-to-day imaging throughput. To advance clinical insights in this promising area, Philips has made multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Adding multi-nuclei to your 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. It allows you to perform clinical imaging, spectroscopy and research studies of six different nuclei (1H, 31P, 13C, 23Na, 19F and 129Xe). Simply put, our multi-nuclei solution can be used across all anatomies.
View product
The transmit-receive C-140 flex coil, with a 14 cm diameter, allows to perform carbon (13C) imaging, spectroscopy and research studies, across all anatomies. Benefit from improved 13C signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and simplified 13C spectra, by combining body coil decoupling with this transmit-receive surface coil. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. 13C imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the C-140 flex coil. And the 13C nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of 13C images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the transmit-receive C-140 flex coil delivers the confidence to explore new imaging pathways and the speed to integrate multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.
View product
The transmit-receive Na-140 flex coil, with a 14 cm diameter, allows to perform sodium (23Na) imaging, spectroscopy and research studies, across all anatomies. Benefit from routine scan times and perform a sodium (23Na) knee exam as fast as 15 minutes¹. The sub-millisecond TE acquisition for sodium (23Na) imaging facilitates imaging of short T2-signals. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. 23Na imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the Na-140 flex coil. And the 23Na nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of 23Na images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the transmit-receive Na-140 flex coil delivers the confidence to explore new imaging pathways and the speed to integrate multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.
View product
The dual tuned head coil allows you to perform brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei (31P, 13C, 23 Na), without switching coils, in routine scan times. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes, all organized in one ExamCard, using the same dual tuned head coil. A Sodium (23Na) brain scan can be completed in less than 15 minutes. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the dual tuned head coil. And the nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of multi-nuclei images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the dual tuned head coil allows to explore new imaging pathways by integrating multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.