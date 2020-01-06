Our close working relationship with healthcare professionals means the Philips Azurion solution expresses not only their needs, but their values too. The result is an intuitive system designed to collaborate as seamlessly as you do with your team.
Our close working relationship with healthcare professionals means the Philips Azurion solution expresses not only their needs, but their values too. The result is an intuitive system designed to collaborate as seamlessly as you do with your team.
When it was introduced, Azurion marked a pivotal moment in image-guided therapy. Its highly intuitive usability and unique innovations help clinicians to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. Reaching the landmark two millionth procedure in just over 3.5 years1, this image-guided therapy platform keeps advancing. Azurion’ s next leap in lab integration and 3D imaging* gives you control over an array of compatible applications from a single touch screen interface at table side.
Philips IntraSight interventional platform offers clinically proven5-9 imaging, physiology and co-registration4 tools with unique iFR and FFR features. iFR is the leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures. Only offered by Philips, iFR is an evidence-based methodology that improves outcomes, saves time, and reduces patient discomfort.5-7 iFR Co-registration4 maps the physiologic measurements directly onto the angiogram enabling more complete procedural guidance.
StentBoost Live offers instantaneous enhanced live visualization to position and deploy balloons, stents and other devices during PCI procedures. Our exclusive Dynamic Coronary Roadmap helps you navigate tortuous coronary arteries efficiently and precisely.
The Azurion integrated cath lab offers IntraSight’s exclusive plug-and-play digital IVUS at table side. The ADAPT-DES study reported that IVUS guidance was associated with a change in PCI strategy 74% of the time.10-13 Our exclusive IVUS Co-registration4 feature maps the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram, creating an overlay image which may help you determine lesion significance, vessel sizing and optimal stent deployment for improved treatment outcomes.10,11,14
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular15 is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular service line. After entering patient information on the Azurion, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular15 and/or IntelliSpace Portal are automatically launched and display all available patient history information to enhance decision making. With Azurion’s integrated cath lab, you can view and control this information from the FlexSpot and FlexVision Pro.
Team members in the integrated cath lab can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily using the touch screen module at table side. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the touch screen module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
The Philips Interventional Hemodynamic System is integrated with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, allowing continuous patient monitoring throughout procedures in the integrated cath lab. This results in a gap-free patient record. By allowing you to continuously monitor a patient throughout the cath lab workflow, there is no need to change cables. This reduces disruption to vulnerable patients and gives you more time to focus on them.
Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to simplify positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability on average per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2
The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The SmartCT solution allows you to carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touch screen at table side to study the type and extent of disease with great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in 2D or DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcome.17-19
3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy,20-22 improve patient outcomes23-25 and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab.17 Despite these advantages, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help any clinical user28 easily acquire 3D images.26 Guidance for room set-up, isocentering the system, as well as a suggested contrast injection based on literature27 and X-ray acquisition protocol is provided.
The enhanced touch screen module (TSM) allows you to fluidly control a comprehensive range of multi-modality interventional tools, including SmartCT’s advanced 3D visualization and measurement, IntraSight’s plug-and-play digital IVUS and other compatible procedure-specific tools within the sterile field. This reduces interactions and the need to walk back and forth between different consoles and the control room to launch an application or perform a measurement during interventional radiology procedures.
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
After entering patient information on the Azurion, IntelliSpace Portal is automatically launched with interventional bookmarks that take you directly to the relevant information for the specific patient. You can view and control this information from the FlexSpot and FlexVision Pro of Azurion.
With just one click of SmartCT Snapshot you can easily save a snapshot of a relevant detail. The snapshot is displayed on the Azurion reference monitor so you can easily refer to it as needed.
Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to simplify positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.
SmartCT provides CT-like 3D images in the interventional lab to support diagnosis, planning, treatment and follow-up for interventional radiology procedures. The 3D image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools. The ability to access CT-like imaging in the lab can free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes and thereby save time and prevent additional risk to patient.
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability on average per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2
The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Philips Azurion with FlexArm offers exceptional flexibility for image-guided surgical procedures in a sterile OR environment. FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 on average. The latest version of Azurion further supports a seamless user experience in an advanced Hybrid OR, for example by simplifying positioning with full system automatic position control.
The enhanced touch screen module (TSM) allows you to fluidly control a comprehensive range of multi-modality interventional tools, including SmartCT’s advanced 3D visualization and measurement, IntraSight’s plug-and-play digital IVUS and other compatible procedure-specific tools within the sterile field. This reduces interactions and the need to walk back and forth between different consoles and the control room to launch an application or perform a measurement during minimally invasive procedures, thereby reducing sterility breaks.
We offer a range of advanced clinical tools such as VesselNavigator, EchoNavigator and HeartNavigator for live 3D image guidance. Our exclusive Dynamic Coronary Roadmap helps you navigate tortuous arteries efficiently and precisely. SmartPerfusion gives stable, reliable, and instant information of the foot perfusion. Each surgical discipline can benefit from advanced image fusion tools that can enhance confidence, efficiency and precision during procedures.
SmartCT* provides CT-like images allowing you to carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touch screen at table side to study the type and extent of disease with great detail. SmartCT* 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in 2D or DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcome.17-19
Save a snapshot of the 3D image for easy reference. With just one click of SmartCT Snapshot you can easily save a snapshot of a relevant detail. The snapshot is displayed on the Azurion reference monitor so you can easily refer to it as needed.
Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to speed positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
The Philips Interventional Hemodynamic System is integrated with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, allowing continuous patient monitoring throughout procedures in the integrated Hybrid OR. This results in a gap-free patient record. By allowing you to continuously monitor a patient throughout the Hybrid OR workflow, there is no need to change cables. This reduces disruption to vulnerable patients and gives you more time to focus on them.
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2
The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Innovation in the interventional suite is ultimately not driven by any single technology or imaging modality in isolation, but by the integration of different technologies and modalities."
Bert van Meurs
Chief Business Leader, Image Guided Therapy, Philips