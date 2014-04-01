The OncoSignal Test for measuring ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity is now available for research use in your molecular biology laboratory.
Through our OncoSignal Pathway Activity Profiling Data Services quantification of signal transduction pathway activity is possible using your own RNA sequencing or Affymetrix gene expression data. Activity of key signal transduction pathways, ER, AR, Pl3K, MAPK, Hedgehog, TGFβ, Notch, Wnt, JAK-STAT1/2*, JAK-STAT3*, NF-КB* pathway activity, is reported.
Contact us via oncosignal@philips.com to explore the OncoSignal Data Service.
*Under development.
OncoSignal analysis of signal transduction pathway activities in cancer tissue samples from the MOSCATO trial enabled identification of potentially clinically actionable signaling pathways in 97-100% of analyzed breast and prostate cancer samples.
We are delighted that our work in collaboration with
Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology is now published on bioRxiv.
"Development of a Notch pathway assay and quantification of functional Notch pathway activity in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia".
A number of cell signal transduction pathways are known to play a role in the development of cancer. OncoSignal helps to gain insight into the functional activity of these underlying tumor driving signaling pathways. mRNA levels transcribed from direct target genes regulated by the pathway transcription factors are measured and translated into a quantitative pathway activity scores. The activity score of each pathway is reported on a scale from 0 to 100, resulting in a quantitative characterization of the cell molecular phenotype. OncoSignal can support drug development, patient stratification for clinical trials, and cancer research.
For examples on the use of OncoSignal, please request the OncoSignal application note via oncosignal@philips.com.
*For Research Use Only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Service testing
NF-КB* pathways
"Nowadays, next-generation sequencing by using large panel is commonly recognized as a useful approach to improve cancer patient care. However, estimating the activity of specific pathways rather than single genes aberration may represent a more relevant approach to propose personalised cancer treatments by identifying the main driving mechanisms in each tumour. In this regard, Oncosignal represents a key innovation that can improve dramatically the capacity of molecular tumor board to recommend the right treatment for the right patient".
Prof. Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD
Head Early Phase Trials and Sarcoma Units, Institut Bergonié, Bordeaux, France
Head Precision Medicine program, Gustave Roussy, Paris, France
"OncoSignal Pathway Activity Profiling, a functional assay with a clear read out, has the potential to set a new standard for transforming precision oncology and may provide improved therapy selection options".
Anthony M. Magliocco, MD, PhD
Founder & CEO
Protean BioDiagnostics
Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
High Tech Campus 11
5656 AE Eindhoven
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 40 2730155
Email: oncosignal@philips.com
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand