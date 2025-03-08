Customer Services Portal
Fleet and service management platform for health systems and healthcare professionals
Request account access today and start managing your equipment’s support and service.*
Use the Customer Services Portal to:
- Manage your entire fleet and system needs 24/7 in one place.
- Register cases quickly and easily and find case reports, manuals, contracts, warranties across all modalities.
- Plan and manage maintenance, schedule visits and analyze, track and manage service performance of your equipment.
- Add or remove products from your fleet overview, easy set, track and favorite installed products.
- Request bench repair and parts ID.
More about the Customer Services Portal
74%
of users agree the portal makes it easier to work with Philips
74%
of users agree the portal makes it easier to work with Philips
Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.
29,000+
registered portal users
29,000+
registered portal users
Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.
500+
new users join monthly
500+
new users join monthly
Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.
24/7
access to your fleet data
24/7
access to your fleet data
Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.
Manage your maintenance in a single view
- Get an overview of your fleet’s health on the homepage
- View calendar of planned visits and service details
- Quickly navigate to open cases
Create and manage cases by installed base
- Upload photos and files with your ticket submission
- View, track and receive status notifications on case progress
- Access and download all relevant documents per case
View reporting and analytics
- See closed case details by modality and priority
- Optimize planning with the preventative maintenance visit overview
- Export reports by service cases, end-of-life/end-of-service information and more
View contracts by modality, location or type
- Filter by contract status
- See contract start and end date by product
- View coverage details including response time, service window and spare parts covered
Manage from your mobile
The portal helps us to have our equipment in peak working condition with less downtime for our patients.
Registration
Click on the “Register” button below to request your free portal account.
Verification
A member of the CSP support team will review your information and set up your account.
Confirmation
Look for an email within 1-2 days with confirmation and account details.
Request account access today and start managing your equipment’s support and service.*