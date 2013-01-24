Low impact for all users
The ReActiv 4.0 S's make upper-body only, lower-body only, and total body exercise available in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve strength and balance of their arms and legs.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Low impact for all users
The ReActiv 4.0 S's make upper-body only, lower-body only, and total body exercise available in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve strength and balance of their arms and legs.
Low impact for all users
The ReActiv 4.0 S's make upper-body only, lower-body only, and total body exercise available in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve strength and balance of their arms and legs.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Low impact for all users
The ReActiv 4.0 S's make upper-body only, lower-body only, and total body exercise available in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve strength and balance of their arms and legs.
Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the resistance accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.
The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. Step range of depth is equal and reciprocal from one foot to the other.
The accommodating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Handle positioning is easily secured for legs-only, arms-only, or total-body workout.
The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.
This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wider range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.
The 4.0 S is an excellent choice to build up user confidence and efficiency by allowing users to exercise at different levels of physical activity. A low starting resistance with just 5 watts reduces impact on joints and contributes to better motivation towards recovery.
Highly versatile, the semi-recumbent design relieves stress on hips, knees and ankles while providing a challenging workout. The seat fits many users of all ages and mobility limitations.
The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.
The new LED console features easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom, and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse, and many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more.
Compliance
Power AC
Brake
Max user weight
Applicable connectivity
USB port
Accessory set
Built-in HR receiver
CSAFE
Fan
Hand pulse
Programs
Resistance
Start resistance
Work rate