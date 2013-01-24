Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints
The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints
The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.
Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints
The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints
The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.
In addition to adjustable length, the handles also swivel in accordance to natural wrist movement. Soft, textured coating offers a secure grip.
The accommodating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Handle positioning is easily secured for legs-only, arms-only, or total-body workout.
For the best body positioning and workout comfort, the padded seat adjusts forward and backward and also reclines.
The console displays essential, real-time performance feedback, while streaming patients' workout data to a PC. Windows display time, speed, step length, step count, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, resistance level, symmetry, and power. Programs include manual, hill, plateau, interval, facility, HR, and symmetry.
Clinicians can comfortably place patients on the stepper by rotating the seat for the best positioning. The seat swivels 360 degrees. Combined with a low step-over height, people with limited lower body range of motion can safely and independently get on and off the stepper.
The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. If one foot pushes its pedal forward, the other pedal will come towards the user for the same distance that it is pushed forward.
This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wide range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.
Highly versatile, the semi-recumbent design relieves stress on joints while providing a challenging workout. The seat fits nearly any patient from the elderly with mobility issues to the recreational athlete recovering from an injury.
With the Symmetry program, clinicians can gauge a patient's progress in building both left and right body strength. Users will gain confidence as they see their progress indicated by the program, whether they want to rehabilitate an injury or simply train for better strength.
Compliance
Max user weight
Net weight
Overall dimensions
Power AC
CSAFE
Drive train
Fan
Hand pulse
Programs
Resistance
Start resistance
Work range
Speed range