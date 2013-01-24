Home
ReCare Lower extremity bi-lateral stabilization

PTE7020MA/37
    This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients to build lower leg strength while offering stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make gains while reducing strain on weaker joints.

    Added stability for users

    This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients to build lower leg strength while offering stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make gains while reducing strain on weaker joints.

      Get proper leg and foot alignment

      The frame with straps isolates lower leg

      The frame with straps isolates lower leg

      The rigid frame and straps keep the lower leg in alignment when the patient cannot independently maintain secure alignment. Patients therefore can exercise without a foot slipping off a pedal, or have a leg fall to the side of the exercise equipment. This feature attaches directly and firmly to semi-recumbent stepper pedals. Attachment on the patient is just below the knee to eliminate strain on the knees.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory set

        set
        1

      • Adjustment

        -
        • Adjustable calf pad
        • Hook and loop straps

      • Product material

        -
        Solid steel construction

