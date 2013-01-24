Home
ReCare Recumbent stepper with removable seat

PTE7500MS/37
    The 7.5 S provides accessibility to wheelchair-bound patients and quality workouts at the same time. Patients can train upper bodies for increased cardiovascular conditioning without lower body movement.

    The 7.5 S provides accessibility to wheelchair-bound patients and quality workouts at the same time. Patients can train upper bodies for increased cardiovascular conditioning without lower body movement.

    Accessibility for all patients

    The 7.5 S provides accessibility to wheelchair-bound patients and quality workouts at the same time. Patients can train upper bodies for increased cardiovascular conditioning without lower body movement.

    The 7.5 S provides accessibility to wheelchair-bound patients and quality workouts at the same time. Patients can train upper bodies for increased cardiovascular conditioning without lower body movement.

      Accessibility for all patients

      Reduce joint impact for all patients

      The seat rotates, adjusts horizontally, and reclines

      The seat rotates, adjusts horizontally, and reclines

      To best position a patient for a comfortable workout, the padded seat adjusts forward and backward. The seat back also reclines. Additionally, the seat can be removed for direct wheelchair access.

      Adjust handles forward and backward

      Adjust handles forward and backward

      The articulating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Whether it's a total-body or legs or arms only workout, handle positioning is easily adjustable.

      Download displayed workout metrics

      Download displayed workout metrics

      The console displays essential, real-time performance feedback. Real-time streaming of patient's workout data is also available for download. Windows display time, speed, step length, step count, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, resistance level, symmetry, and power. Programs include manual, hill, plateau, interval, facility, HR, and symmetry.

      Roll the seat away to allow for direct wheelchair access

      Roll the seat away to allow for direct wheelchair access

      Patients may utilize this stepper either with the original seating or on a wheelchair. On one hand, clinicians are able to flexibly position the seat for independent access or assisted access. On the other hand, with the seat removed, direct wheelchair access is possible so users can exercise directly while on a wheelchair. Wheelchairs can be secured with adjustable straps.

      The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

      The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

      The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. If one foot pushes its pedal forward, the other pedal will come towards the user for the same distance that it is pushed forward.

      The resistance is equal for arms and legs

      This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wide range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.

      Rotate handles for comfortable hand position.

      In addition to adjustable length, the handles also swivel in accordance to natural wrist movement. Soft, textured coating offers a secure grip.

      Console measures strength input on left and right sides

      With the Symmetry program, clinicians can gauge a patient's progress in building both left and right body strength. Users will gain confidence as they see their progress indicated by the program, whether they want to rehabilitate an injury or simply train for better strength.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
        • ANSI/AAMI
        • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
        • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
        • EN 60601-1-2:2015
        • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
        • EN 60601-1:2006
        • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
        • EN ISO 20957:2013
        • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
        • NB: 0123

      • Net weight

        lbs
        257.3
        kg
        117

      • Overall dimensions

        inches
        67x35x48
        cm
        170x89x122

      • Max user weight

        lbs
        440
        kg
        200

      • Power AC

        Volts
        AC 100-240V

      • Power train

        Heavy-duty
        8 groove poly-V belt

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Drive train

        Heavy-duty
        • 8 groove poly-V belt
        • with spring-loaded idlers

      • Fan

        Yes
        -

      • Programs

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • Plateau
        • Symmetry

      • Resistance

        level
        1 to 20
        type
        Magnetic resistance system

      • Start resistance

        watts
        5

      • Work range

        watts
        5 to 750

      • Speed range

        steps/minute
        10 to 210

