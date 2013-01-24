Accessibility for all patients
The 7.5 S provides accessibility to wheelchair-bound patients and quality workouts at the same time. Patients can train upper bodies for increased cardiovascular conditioning without lower body movement.
To best position a patient for a comfortable workout, the padded seat adjusts forward and backward. The seat back also reclines. Additionally, the seat can be removed for direct wheelchair access.
The articulating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Whether it's a total-body or legs or arms only workout, handle positioning is easily adjustable.
The console displays essential, real-time performance feedback. Real-time streaming of patient's workout data is also available for download. Windows display time, speed, step length, step count, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, resistance level, symmetry, and power. Programs include manual, hill, plateau, interval, facility, HR, and symmetry.
Patients may utilize this stepper either with the original seating or on a wheelchair. On one hand, clinicians are able to flexibly position the seat for independent access or assisted access. On the other hand, with the seat removed, direct wheelchair access is possible so users can exercise directly while on a wheelchair. Wheelchairs can be secured with adjustable straps.
The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. If one foot pushes its pedal forward, the other pedal will come towards the user for the same distance that it is pushed forward.
This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wide range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.
In addition to adjustable length, the handles also swivel in accordance to natural wrist movement. Soft, textured coating offers a secure grip.
With the Symmetry program, clinicians can gauge a patient's progress in building both left and right body strength. Users will gain confidence as they see their progress indicated by the program, whether they want to rehabilitate an injury or simply train for better strength.
