2 year warranty
2 year warranty
The action of reset is to activate counting system for concerned filter(s). In addition, the appliance is equipped with HealthyAirProtect Alert, it warns you when filter needs to be cleaned (filter 1 only) and replaced. If you do not reset the appliance after replacing a new filter, the appliance will alert you to replace a filter far too earlier than actual life span. The HealthyAirProtect Alert and HealthyAirProtect Lock features with the appliance ensuring filters are always at optimal condition so that you can breathe healthy air always.
The information on this page applies to the following models: AC2889/90, AC6608/30, AC3256/30.
What is the specification CADR in my Philips Air Purifier?
Why should I reset my Philips air purifier/humidifier after replacing a filter?
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
How and when should I clean/replace my Air Purifier’s filters and sensor?
What do my Philips Air Purifier’s lights mean