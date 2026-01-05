2 year warranty
2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY673/01, SCY670/01, SCD878/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?