2 year warranty
2 year warranty
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and nipples are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural and Natural Premium glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross, to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY762/02, SCY761/02, SCY764/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle