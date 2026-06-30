How do I clean and maintain my Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine?
To keep the quality of your coffee at its best, follow our instructions and watch the video below on how to clean and maintain your Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine.
Make sure the machine is ready to use, the water tank is filled with water, and remove (if present) the portafilter from the brewing head. Place a container below the brew head. Press the Espresso button to brew some hot water. After the machine finishes brewing hot water, clean the brewing head with the cleaning brush and wipe off available coffee particles or coffee grease.
You should keep the portafilter clean by rinsing its inside and outside, as well as the filter basket thoroughly, after every use. Let the filter basket and brew handle dry in the air and then place them back.
Monthly or when the holes in the basket or portafilter outlet are clogged, you should use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704) or the cleaning pin to unclog the holes.
After every use, wipe the hot water/steam wand with a damp cloth thoroughly. Run the steam function for five to ten seconds to rinse the internal steam wand pipe and make sure it is not clogged. For the monthly cleaning, use the Philips Milk circuit cleaner sachets (CA6705) to clean the steam tube.
Note: When the steam wand gets clogged, use the thick end of the cleaning pin tool, which you can use to clean the hole at the end of the hot water/steam wand.
Machine front: On a weekly basis, you can clean the front of your machine using a damp cloth to remove coffee stains and ground coffee residues. Drip tray: Make sure to empty the drip tray daily, or once the red “drip tray full” indicator pops up. To clean the drip tray every week, remove and rinse it under the tap with some washing-up liquid. You can also use your dishwasher to clean the drip tray. Water tank: Simply rinse the water tank under the tap weekly. You can find more detailed steps on cleaning and maintenance in the User Manual of your Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine.
The Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine features a coffee grinder which allows you to control your brewing results even further. To prevent the ground coffee outlet from getting clogged, please clean the grinder and the ground coffee outlet every two weeks using the grinder cleaning brush (see image below). For detailed instructions please refer to the User Manual.
The information on this page applies to the following models:PSA3228/01.