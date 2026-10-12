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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Filters and Accessories (25)

1 - 12 of 25 results
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Filters and Accessories

New

FY0500/30
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY2200/30
  • Compatible with 2200 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Humidification filter

FY3401/00
  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan up to 6 months
  • NanoCloud technology
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3400/30
  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
HEPA NanoProtect-filter

FY2180/30
  • Compatible with 1000 and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3200/30
  • Compatible with 3200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY3430/30
  • Compatible with 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series

Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
Humidification filter

FY5030/00
  • Compatible with 4000 & 5000 series humidifiers
  • Lifespan up to 6 months
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
  • Hygienic NanoCloud technology
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  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine

Philips Philips Genuine
Aroma pads

FY5100/00
  • Compatible with Philips Climate Care products
  • Lifespan of 24 months
  • In the box: 24 aroma pads
  • Original Philips aroma pads
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  • Philips Philips Genuine Anti-calc
  • Philips Philips Genuine Anti-calc

Philips Philips Genuine Anti-calc
Humidifier cartridge

FY5133/00
  • Compatible with 1000 series humidifiers
  • Lifespan up to 2-3 months
  • In the box: 1 cartridge
  • Original Philips cartridge
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY4200/30
  • Compatible with 4200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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