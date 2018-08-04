Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Air purifier and Air humidifier (4)

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Air Purifier Series 6000
    -{discount-value}

    Air Purifier Series 6000

    AC6608/90

    • Room size: up to 169 m²
    • AeraSense technology
    • Removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles
    • Removes 99.9% bacteria & H1N1*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Series 8000 Air Purifier
    -{discount-value}

    Series 8000 Air Purifier

    AC0819/90

    • Removes 99.5% particles @3nm
    • Air quality color feedback
    • Up to 49 m2/527 ft2
    • Auto & Sleep mode
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Series 2000i Air Purifier
    -{discount-value}

    Series 2000i Air Purifier

    AC2889/90

    • Removes 99.97% particles @3nm
    • Allergens display
    • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
    • Auto, Sleep mode & app
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Series 1000 Air Purifier
    -{discount-value}

    Series 1000 Air Purifier

    AC1215/90

    • Removes 99.97% particles @3nm
    • Air quality color feedback
    • Up to 32 m2/ 344 ft2
    • Auto & Sleep mode
    View product

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products

Recently viewed products