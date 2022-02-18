Atlantic Flip&Juice™

HR3770/00
New Philips Flip&Juice™ Blender with revolutionary jar design and integrated filter system, creates your drink with a texture adjusted to your family’s taste preferences. Silky smoothies, clear and pulpy juices, all in one solution.
Flip & Juice™ Technology gives you one fuss-free solution to enjoy all your blending and juicing needs. It cleverly combines blending and juicing into one appliance so you can go from clear or pulpy juices to silky smooth blends with just a flip of a jar.
Switch the Flip & Juice™ Blender from blending to juicing in the most effortless way - just flip the jug, it couldn’t be easier. This means you can create more smoothies, prep more meals and enjoy more pulpy and clear juice options than ever before
Look no further than ProBlend Ultra Technology to easily create the ultimate taste and texture, every time. 3 cleverly engineered, custom features – a powerful 1500W motor, a combination of sharp and serrated blades, and a ribbed jar design – work in harmony to create an optimal flow for whatever ingredients you use.
From clear juices to smoothie, nut-butter to crushed ice, the menu of Quick Select Programs lets you make some of our most popular recipes at the touch of a button.
With a cleaning function specially designed for the blender and easy-to-rinse, dishwasher-safe parts, you can make all your favorites without the hassle of cleaning up. Ready to be re-used in just 2 minutes*.
Download and discover the NutriU App with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks. NutriU offers a variety of healthy alternatives to your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed meals, our recipes are the perfect combination of healthy and delicious.
The Philips Flip & Juice™ Blender comes with a spatula for you to safely manage the ingredients without touching the blades, and a measuring cup for blending precision.
It starts with blending the ingredients, then you can flip the jar and continue with juicing. Whatever you can blend, you can also juice. Thanks to revolutionary jar design and integrated filter, you can have clear and pulpy juices next to silky smoothies.
ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time: The ProBlend Ultra motor with 1500W power to drive the blending flow, The ProBlend Ultra blades designed with a combination of a serrated blade for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture, and The ProBlend Ultra jar designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
Flip&Juice offers smoothie, soup, dessert, sauce, nut-butter, ice-crushing, clear juice, and pulpy juice programs next to manual program and quick cleaning function
You can prepare your favorite shakes and smoothies, blend your soups, mix your pancake batters, prepare crunchy pesto sauce or tomato paste, create chunky or smooth nut-butters, crush ice cubes, and blend many more favorite dishes
You can use clear juice program for soft and juicy fruits like oranges and grapes to make clear juice. You can use pulpy juice program P1 for soft and juicy fruits to make pulpy juice with fibers in it. P2 for both juicy and non juicy fruits to make juice from mixed fruits like apple-orange mixed juice. P3 for juicy and non juicy fruits and vegetables to make juice with lots of fibers from mixed fruits and vegetables, like apple-orange-carrot mixed juice. You can also use P3 to make homemade oatmilk or nutmilks
For every apple you want to juice, you can add 100-125ml of water according to your preference. You can use pulpy juice program and adjust the fiber level with P1, P2, or P3 selection.
It combines blending and juicing in one solution, saves space in your kitchen.
The blender jar has 2 liter maximum and 1.8 liter efficient capacity so that you can serve the whole family in one go.
You can blend and juice 800 grams of ingredients in one go. From 1kg oranges, you can have approximately 800 grams peeled oranges, which can provide up to 600 ml of orange juice.
All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. You can use Quick Cleaning program for blender jar with a small amount of water and a drop of dish soap, your blender will be ready to use in 2 minutes.
