FYM970/30
Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
The original Philips filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement purification filter for Philips Air Performer 4in1: AMF970. You can find your model number on the bottom of the device.
This original purification filter provides consistent protection for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. Your device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Maintenance is effortless with the easy click-and-release system. Simply unlock, remove, and clean or replace the filter in seconds.
The original Philips purification filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
General Specification
Performance
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.