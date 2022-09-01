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  • Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    1000 Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

    AC1711/90

    Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h.

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    1000 Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

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    Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    99.9% virus, allergen& pollutant removal (3,4,7)

    • Purifies rooms up to 78 ㎡
    • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active carbon filter
    Fast purification suitable for spaces of up to 78 m²

    Fast purification suitable for spaces of up to 78 m²

    Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers spaces up to 78 m and distributes ultra clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts clean air delivery to 300 m/hr CADR, purifying 20 m in only 10 min. (1)

    Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet danderand gases.The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but it uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than a HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also, tested for corona virus (7).

    Professional grade sensor for intelligent purification

    Professional grade sensor for intelligent purification

    The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

    Tested and certified for quality you can trust

    Tested and certified for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    In sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed or turned off to avoid any light disturbance.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 27 W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard.

    Smart filter replacement indicator

    Smart filter replacement indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when the filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    Easy maintenance

    Easy maintenance

    The air purifier is designed for easier cleaning, using the compact and simple cylindrical plastic body. It uses a 3in1 integrated filter so no need to change each filter separately.

    Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      27  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <=0.2  W
      Voltage
      100-240  V

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      12 months (8)
      Replacement filter
      FY1700/30
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      326*326*535  mm
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      273*273*486  mm
      Weight of product
      4.1  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      5.4  kg
      Color(s)
      White, Light grey

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      300 m³/h  m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      Up to 78 m²
      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      <99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      18  dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      50  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      4 (Sleep, Speed 1, 2, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color, Numerical (PM2.5, IAI)
      Auto-ambient light
      Yes

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    • (1)From the air that passed through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing the room size of 48m³ by CADR 300m³/h (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2,4 m in height).
    • (2)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
    • (3)From the air that passes through the filter. Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1
    • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
    • (5)NanoProtect HEPA filter material offers lower airflow resistance than HEPA H13 filters, allowing Philips air purifiers with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than similarly sized certified HEPA H13 filters. Test by Philips, March 2016.
    • (6)Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA per DIN71460-1, from the air that passes through the filter. Coronaviruses range approx. 0.08–0.22 microns in size (MacLachlan, Dubovi, Fenner's Veterinary Virology, 5th Ed., Academic Press, 2017, Ch. 24, pp. 435-461).
    • (7)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCoV-229E) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (8)Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
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