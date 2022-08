How to deep clean your Steam Generator Iron

Click on the video to watch how easy it is and follow the steps below. Perform the deep clean once a month to prolong your steam generator's lifetime! Tilt the base, remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and pour in 500ml of water

Tighten the knob back in place, switch on your steam generator and wait 5 minutes

Press and hold the steam trigger whilst ironing a piece of cloth

Continue until water tank is empty and scale particles have flushed out

Empty the water from the Easy De-Calc when your iron is cool

