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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

4000 seriesHD Display

24PHT4003/56

Slim LED TV

The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience

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With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.