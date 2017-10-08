2 year warranty
2 year warranty
276E7QDAB/89
Vivid, true-to-life colors
This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.