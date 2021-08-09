2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PUT7406/56
Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.
If it's a movie today, shows and games tomorrow, and sports on the weekend-this Philips 4K smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and seamless Android smarts.
Dolby Atmos sound
Major HDR formats supported
108 cm (43") Android TV
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.