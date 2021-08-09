2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT7906/56
Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light
The action leaps from the screen with this Philips 4K Android TV. HDR content looks great, and Ambilight makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Dolby Atmos gives you premium sound to match the brilliant picture.
3-sided Ambilight TV
Major HDR formats supported
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
126 cm (50") Android TV
With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries with English-UK and German-DE and French-FR being supported from the start. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.