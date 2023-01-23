2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT7908/56
Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
Want to enjoy the latest releases? Just tell this TV’s built-in Google Assistant what you’re looking for, then sit back as immersive Ambilight draws you deeper into the drama! You’ll enjoy an ultra-sharp picture and Dolby Atmos sound too.
139 cm (55") Google TV
Supports major HDR formats
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
Google TV™
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favorite shows, movies, and games.
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED Ambilight TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. The TV is compatible with all major HDR formats-so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime.For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.
Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)