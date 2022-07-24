2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT8217/56
Simple. Smart. Beautiful.
Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips TV immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in – you want Philips TV
139 cm (55")
Major HDR formats supported
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
126 cm (50") Android TV
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-theater surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.