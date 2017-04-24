2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT6162/56
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps with Smart TV.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.