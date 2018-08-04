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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Cleaner AC3256/90
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Discontinued

Air Cleaner

AC3256/90

Breath the difference

VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.

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with Vitashield IPS and Aerasense technology

Breath the difference

  • Room size: up to 95m²

  • Removes UFP as small as 0.02um

  • Special Allergen mode

  • Pollen CADR*: 393

Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.

Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard

  2. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  3. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab